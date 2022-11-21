Monument at Kenosha Catholic church defaced, police investigating

A granite monument of a northside Kenosha Roman Catholic church was defaced sometime late Sunday or early Monday.

A member of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave., discovered neon green spray paint across the front of the monument that bears an image Jesus Christ early Monday morning.

A member of the church contacted the Kenosha Police soon after the discovery.

“The vandalism at Saint Peter’s consisted of green spray paint graffiti on one of the exterior granite shrines near their entrance to the church,” Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeffrey Galley said in a statement Monday afternoon. “A criminal complaint was made earlier today. It’s unknown if the spray paint can be removed with a remover so the extent of the damaged has not been determined.”

He said there are not yet any suspect leads.

The Rev. Ireneusz Chodakowski said members are upset and such vandalism has never occurred at the church during his 14 years of service there.

Chodakowski said he does not know what the message means and it is not in Latin.

“We are so surprised,” Chodakowski said. “Nothing like this has ever happened here.”

Chodakowski said it may be time to install surveillance cameras in front of the church. He said the cost of paint removal is unclear because the marble must be professionally cleaned.