Monument at Kenosha Catholic church defaced, police investigating

A granite monument of a northside Kenosha Roman Catholic church was defaced sometime late Sunday or early Monday.
A member of Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave., discovered neon green spray paint across the front of the monument that bears an image Jesus Christ early Monday morning.
A member of the church contacted the Kenosha Police soon after the discovery.
“The vandalism at Saint Peter’s consisted of green spray paint graffiti on one of the exterior granite shrines near their entrance to the church,” Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeffrey Galley said in a statement Monday afternoon. “A criminal complaint was made earlier today. It’s unknown if the spray paint can be removed with a remover so the extent of the damaged has not been determined.”
