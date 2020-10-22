More charges filed against man arrested by ATF at Somers Walmart

A search warrant at the home of a 40-year-old Kenosha man arrested in May by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms uncovered more than $500,000 in cash, a criminal complaint filed Wednesday indicated.

Rene M. Palma, who has been in custody at the Kenosha County Detention Center since his May 27 arrest on a $200,000 cash bond, now faces six additional felony charges.

Palma, of the 7000 block of 63rd Avenue, is charged with three counts each of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm silencer, along with felony counts of possession of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. The new charges carry a total maximum prison term of 61 years, six months in prison and a total fine of $140,000.

The charges were filed after the search warrant was executed, special prosecutor Ian Hackett said Wednesday, who added the delay in filing charges happened because he was waiting for the ATF to complete its report.

"The allegations in the (new) complaint are extremely concerning," he said. "They're very similar in the counts that are alleged (in the other case)."

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $50,000 cash bond on the new charges.