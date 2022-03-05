More drug charges filed against Kenosha man

A second criminal complaint, this one filed last month, charges a 42-year-old Kenosha man with additional felony drug-related charges.

Michael Dinaso Sr., of the 3000 block of 87th Place, remained in custody Friday in the Kenosha County Jail on a combined $35,000 cash bond, including $20,000 on the most recent case against him.

Dinaso faces two felony charges of delivery of methamphetamine, both as a repeat-offender that stem from his arrest Jan. 27. If convicted, he faces a maximum possible prison term of 25 years, 15 years extended supervision and a fine of $100,000.

In the previous case, Dinaso is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and attempting to flee/elude an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, a second drunken driving offense and resisting an officer.

Dinaso is being held on a $15,000 cash bond in that case.

The two felonies in that case carry a total possible maximum prison term of 16 years, six months, 12 years extended supervision and a fine of $110,000. Dinaso is due back in court on both cases for a judicial pre-trial March 31, before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

According to the criminal complaint in the most recent case:

A detective with the Kenosha Special Investigations Unit on Jan. 27 met with a confidential informant who had purchased methamphetamine from the defendant and a not-yet-charged female.

The informant stated that Dinaso said he was “stocked up and willing to sell” a quarter ounce of methamphetamine for $325. The two met at the Kwik Trip on the corner of 39th Avenue and 80th Street to complete the transaction.

Police observed Dinaso driving a U-haul truck and park at one of the gas pumps, the complaint states, and provide the informant 8 grams of methamphetamine for $325.

An additional purchase was arranged for Feb. 1, when the informant and Dinaso met at the Roadway hotel, 7221 122nd Ave. Dinaso allegedly provided 15.1 grams of methamphetamine for $425.

In addition to the two pending cases, court records show that Dinaso previously was convicted twice in 2013, once for felony possession with intent to deliver heroin, and the other time for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, which could add a total of 10 years to any new conviction.

