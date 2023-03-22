Over the last four weeks Selia Patterson sat in a second-floor Kenosha courtroom on a wooden bench for hours witnessing the trial of the man accused of killing her son and then disposing of his body.

Patterson, mother of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., hoped for justice and prayed that one day her son's body will be found and returned to his loved ones.

Patterson spoke with the Kenosha News as she awaited a verdict in the high-profile jury trial of Zachariah Anderson, the man accused of killing him, in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Anderson was found guilty on Wednesday.

'Such a good son'

"My son was a kind and compassionate man," Patterson said.

"He was very loving to his family, to his children and to his friends. He was someone that a friend would call and ask for something and he would drop what he was doing and help out. He was such a good son, he really was. We were there for one another. I was there for him all the time. My love for him was unconditional and he knew what unconditional love was because I laid that for him."

Patterson said the pain she's facing is unimaginable and that no parent should have to wonder what happened to their child.

Anderson, 42, is accused of killing Gutierrez, 40, with weapons on the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor apartment on Kenosha’s north side.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if convicted. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking.

Prosecutors allege Anderson killed him because he was deeply upset that Gutierrez began having a romantic relationship with Sadie Beacham, his ex-girlfriend and mother to his three children.

Gutierrez, a father of two young children, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after Beacham went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, and found the patio door open with heavy blood stains on the door, carpet and furniture. Beacham called police after arriving on the scene.

Gutierrez’s body has never been recovered. Gutierrez’s friends and family have not heard from him in 1,040 days.

Patterson testified in the trial about two weeks ago about her son, her only child she referred to as Pocho, about how he was an unapologetic "mama's boy."

'My boy is gone'

In May 2020 Patterson was living in Colorado and traveled back to Kenosha often to visit. Patterson last saw her son in person in February 2020 when she brought him a truck he could use to go back-and-forth from work. She last spoke with him on the phone on May 16, 2020.

“My boy is gone,” Patterson testified March 7. Patterson was notified of her son’s disappearance the afternoon of May 19, 2020 by phone.

After receiving the news Patterson and her husband traveled to Kenosha and arrived May 20, 2020. The truck she purchased for him remained in the Wood Creek parking lot.

Patterson said she had to clean and pack-up her son's apartment after investigators finished with their work.

On Tuesday, during the second day of jury deliberations, Patterson said she's trying to remain calm and strong.

"It's been really rough, but I've been strong for my son. I've maintained myself, my composure. I've tried to be as composed as possible and there have been times that I've had to wipe up a lot of tears but I've held it together. I think I have his strength with me," Patterson said. "I'm so anxious. I'm overthinking it. I'm just hopeful that by the grace of God the jurors were listening to the evidence."

Patterson said one of the most difficult aspects of the case is not knowing where her son's remains are.

"I'm hopeful still that someone out there will find him," Patterson said. "I'm hopeful something will be found. At this point I'm anticipating pieces. You know, I'm anticipating that maybe someone will find a piece of bone or something. If it looks odd, look."

Patterson said there is still a reward for her son's remains and hopes that if hunters or hikers find something they will report it to law enforcement.

When asked if she had anything to say to Anderson or his family, Patterson said she would ask them to put themselves in her shoes.

"I would tell his family, especially his family, to put themselves in my shoes. What if that was Zachariah? Wouldn't they want answers? That's what I would tell them."