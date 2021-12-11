Motion hearing set for Kenosha man on child pornography charges

A 56-year-old Kenosha man who faces 10 felony charges of possession of child pornography will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court early next year for a motion hearing.
Gregory L. Bowie, of the 1800 block of 19th Avenue, remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond. Court records show he initially was held on a $50,000 bond, but that was reduced in September of 2019.
Each of the felonies carries a possible prison sentence of 15 years and a fine of $100,000. Per state law, the minimum prison term for a conviction is three years.
Bowie is due back in court Feb. 3, for a motion hearing before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police, acting on information received from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, executed a search warrant at Bowie’s home on April 11, 2019.
The DCI had received a cybertip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Bowie was involved in Internet Crimes Against Children, the complaint states.
Police reportedly found several items of drug paraphernalia in Bowie’s bedroom, along with his cell phone that contained 10 images of child pornography. Bowie told police he hadn’t downloaded anything since February or March, and also stated he didn’t know it was illegal for him to possess child pornography, the complaint states.
Court records show that Bowie has a previous felony conviction for possession of THC, which could add six years in prison to each count.
