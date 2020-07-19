Municipal Drunken Driving Convictions (July 20, 2020)

Carly R. Adams of Kenosha was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jose L. Hernandez-Cruz of Kenosha was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Sada A. L. Jackson of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Heather A. Jenson of Kenosha was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for seven months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Leslie J. Langdon of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Ramon Maldonado-Lomeli of Racine was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Daniel Mora of Zion, Ill., was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Steven D. Petrin of Kenosha was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Bryan J. Ritacca of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Michael A. Suk of Kenosha was fined $766.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Wilbert Tot-Xolo of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Oscar A. Avila of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Derrick D. Daniel of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Justyne A. Forbes of Kenosha was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for seven months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Kristopher Lamay of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Walter G. Madsen of Portage, Wis., was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
James A. Montgomery of Racine was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jared C. Olsen of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Abel Ramos-Tobias of Volo, Ill., was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Ruby Rapeta of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months and she was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Yovanni Rodriguez of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Ramon O. Sardinas of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Linda Tolliver-Nedweski of Kenosha was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
