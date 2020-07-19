Municipal Drunken Driving Convictions (July 20, 2020)

Derrick D. Daniel of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Justyne A. Forbes of Kenosha was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for seven months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kristopher Lamay of Kenosha was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Walter G. Madsen of Portage, Wis., was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

James A. Montgomery of Racine was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.