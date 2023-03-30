The Illinois murder suspect who fired at Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies and shot K-9 deputy Riggs in the head while attempting to flee from them in Bristol was found guilty of all criminal charges against him Thursday afternoon.

Allan M. Brown, 35, was found guilty by a Kenosha County jury of seven men and five women of numerous felonies including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury, and mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon, among others.

Brown, of Countryside, Ill., a Cook County suburb, remained silent as the verdicts were read aloud and he was taken away in handcuffs by sheriff's deputies from Judge Anthony Milisauskas's courtroom. On his way out the door he made a crude hand gesture toward deputies.

Brown is set to be sentenced May 25. He faces over 70 years in prison on the charges he was convicted of Thursday. Brown still faces two homicide charges against him in Illinois and a handful of felony charges he racked up while being held in the Racine County Jail on a $1 million bond.

It took the jury less than an hour to convict Brown, already a convicted felon, on all nine counts against him in Kenosha County.

On the morning of Oct. 21, 2021, Brown fired at deputies and non-fatally shot Riggs in the head as they tried to take him into custody on behalf of Chicago police. Deputies had been alerted by Chicago police earlier that morning that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides there.

Brown is still accused of, in the very early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2021, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago and then shooting and killing a 41-year-old man and stealing his vehicle before fleeing over the state border to Kenosha County.

The stolen vehicle Brown was driving was tracked to Bristol via a GPS device and located at the convenience store/gas station at 2000 75th St. (Highway 50). Brown fled on foot and fired at three deputies, striking Riggs in the head, before being taken into custody. Brown was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds he sustained when deputies returned fire.

The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Smathers. Brown was represented by defense attorney Addison Kuhn, who remained mostly quiet throughout the trial and seldom raised objections or questioned the state’s witnesses. Kuhn did not call any witnesses for the defense and Brown declined to testify on his own behalf.

The prosecution called numerous witnesses throughout the four-day trial ncluding Kenosha County deputies, Racine County deputies, Chicago detectives, a state crime analyst and a veterinarian, among others. Jurors were also shown body camera footage and squad car footage showing the moments before, during and after Brown fired at deputies and Riggs.

On Tuesday, the jury heard emotional testimony from Riggs’s handler Deputy Terry Tifft. Riggs also made a brief appearance in court so prosecutors could show the jury where the bullet entered and exited his head. Many in court teared up when he was brought in by Tifft.

In December 2021, Riggs was honored with both a Purple Heart and a Silver Star, which are the fourth- and second-highest awards, respectively, presented by the Sheriff’s Department.

Riggs, who is nearly 10, has since returned to active duty with his partner and handler.

Closing statements

Smathers said "there is absolutely no doubt that the defendant intentionally struck K-9 Riggs with a bullet knowing full well that K-9 Riggs was a working law enforcement animal and that he caused him injury."

Smathers also said "but for the grace of God K-9 Riggs is still alive today, but he did sustain injuries."

She said the state's case "doesn't leave inconsistencies in digital evidence, and that's why I had you watch the body camera over, and over, and over again."

McKinna Quinter, one of Allan Brown's attorneys, offered the defense's brief closing statement.

"I'm not here to tell you that you have to approve of Mr. Brown's actions, that's not why you're here," Quinter said. "Your job is to hold the state to their burden beyond a reasonable doubt."