New felony charges filed against Kenosha man

Two new felony charges were filed this week against a 31-year-old Kenosha man who faces five felony counts after his arrest last month.

Omar Ahmad, of the 5000 block of 52nd Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, both as a repeat-offender, after his arrest Jan. 5.

Ahmad, who is free on a $5,000 cash bond he posted Thursday, will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on the new charges for a preliminary hearing Jan. 19 before Commissioner Larry Keating.

If convicted of both felonies, Ahmad faces a total prison term of four years, six months, plus five years extended supervision and a fine of $20,000. Because of the repeat-offender status on both charges, he faces an additional four years in prison on each count.

The complaint

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer observed Ahmad in front of him in the checkout line at Kwik Trip, 6300 52nd St., at about 12:36 a.m. At one point, Ahmad turned around and saw the officer, then “loitered” around the store as if he was unwilling to go to his car while the officer was there.

The officer exited and parked his squad car in a nearby parking lot, and after about five minutes, saw Ahmad get into a vehicle. A check with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation revealed that Ahmad did not have a valid driver’s license, so a traffic stop was executed in the 5500 block of 52nd Street, the complaint states.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the defendant eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Ahmad appeared “drowsy” and told the officer he had the “munchies,” the complaint states. Ahmad denied a request by the officer to search his vehicle, so a K-9 unit was called to the scene.

Eventually, the officer was given permission to search the defendant and the vehicle. He found $1,333 in cash in Ahmad’s possession, along with two blank Moneygram checks for $500 each, and two small pills with the letter “m” on them on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat.

The officer stated the pills appeared to be identical to pills he found when Ahmad and two others were arrested Dec. 13. The pills later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Court records show that Ahmad was convicted in 2016 of a felony charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in Kenosha County. He was placed on 18 months probation and served three months in the Kenosha County Jail.

Earlier case

In the Dec. 13 case, Ahmad was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a party to a crime, along with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a repeat-offender.

If convicted of all charges in that case Ahmad faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 26 years, six months and a total fine of $135,000. He posted a $20,000 cash bond and is due back in court March 11 for a judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason Rossell.

Two others, Abraham Zamora III, 30, of the 2300 block of 55th Street, and Akrum Bitar, 24, of the 5000 block of 67th Street, also faces charges in the earlier case.

Bitar, who is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond, faces felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with four felony bail-jumping charges and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The felony charges carry a maximum possible prison term of 20 years and a fine of $85,000. He has a judicial pre-trial hearing March 11, before Rossell.

Zamora is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, which carries a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a fine of $50,000. He remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond and has a judicial pre-trial hearing March 11 before Rossell.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.