New video of Friday's fatal drive-by shooting emerges, victim identified

At least two people are on the phone, one man in the street who is saying they need an ambulance, and another — the woman at the home with the security camera — who says she’s calling for help.

“Somebody’s been shot right in my front yard,” she tells the 911 dispatch operator, indicating that the victim was shot in front of her house.

The woman who had come from across the street remains with the victim, saying his name.

“I’m sorry. He’s just laying there. Somebody was just shot. It’s a drive-by right in front of my street,” the resident at the home says while on the phone with dispatch.

Soon after, two more men approach the victim calling out: “That’s Rando.”

A couple more people, including someone riding a bike, approach the scene. The woman at the home then asks the group gathered by the man whether he’s conscious.

“It’s 911. Is he conscious? Is he conscious?” she asks them repeatedly.

Someone yells back, “Yes!”

“Yes. They say that he is,” she says.

