New video of Friday's fatal drive-by shooting emerges, victim identified

New video obtained by the Kenosha News shows the drive-by shooting that killed a man who was walking in the 2100 block of 61st Street on Friday morning in what neighbors have said was a targeted, intentional act.
Kenosha Police identified the man killed in the shooting as Turando R. Long.
Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said no one is in custody and no arrests have been made in the shooting, calling the investigation into the homicide “active and ongoing.”
The Kenosha News is not posting the video due to its graphic content and to protect witnesses in the ongoing investigation.
Details of video
The 5-minute video, which appears to have been captured by a home security camera, starts with showing a dark gray vehicle pulling to the curb and parking in front of the house. At about the 12-second mark, a man wearing a dark jacket and light-colored pants can be seen quickly walking eastbound on the sidewalk, and he appears to approach the vehicle. Then, what sounds like four gunshots ring out and the man immediately collapses onto the snow-covered ground.
At the 26-second mark, the vehicle then speeds off east, tires squealing loudly.
A woman runs across the street shouting: “It’s Rando!” and “He got shot.”
At least two people are on the phone, one man in the street who is saying they need an ambulance, and another — the woman at the home with the security camera — who says she’s calling for help.
“Somebody’s been shot right in my front yard,” she tells the 911 dispatch operator, indicating that the victim was shot in front of her house.
The woman who had come from across the street remains with the victim, saying his name.
“I’m sorry. He’s just laying there. Somebody was just shot. It’s a drive-by right in front of my street,” the resident at the home says while on the phone with dispatch.
Soon after, two more men approach the victim calling out: “That’s Rando.”
A couple more people, including someone riding a bike, approach the scene. The woman at the home then asks the group gathered by the man whether he’s conscious.
“It’s 911. Is he conscious? Is he conscious?” she asks them repeatedly.
Someone yells back, “Yes!”
“Yes. They say that he is,” she says.
Another voice also indicates that he’s breathing, and the dispatch operator can also be heard asking whether the man is breathing.
“Yeah, he’s breathing,” says the woman at the home. “He’s not getting up, though.”
Shouting continues in the background with various people calling out Rando’s name.
“The paramedics are on their way!” says the woman from the home.
She then asks the group attending to him where (on his body) the man was shot.
“Right in the back, it looks like what they’re saying. Or, in the stomach,” she says, correcting the first statement.
The woman at the home tells the dispatcher she heard two shots. She isn’t sure how many were fired, but that there might have even been three shots fired.
She tells dispatch the man is face down in the snow.
From the street another man shouts: “We need a clean towel.”
The woman who called 911 indicates to someone in the house to get a towel.
“Help is coming. An ambulance is coming,” she tells the group.
Two women then emerge from the home, one taking a towel out to the group, with people again calling out his name. Someone tells the group: “You have to apply pressure to it.”
A male voice screams: “Damn! Damn!” Another says he can’t breathe.
A female voice says: “Rando stay with us. We’re right here, Rondo.”
A Kenosha Police Department squad car can then be seen approaching the scene from the west just a few seconds before the video ends.
Police continue to call on public
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Kenosha Police detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
