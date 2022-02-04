New website launched: Public's help sought in identifying looters, vandals from 2020 riots

Since the riots and looting in Kenosha in August of 2020, there have been 94 cases charged that have covered 56 different individuals identified in the chaos.

But now the public has a chance to add even more names to that list.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office on Friday launched a website with still photographs taken from video of yet-to-be-identified people connected to the looting and vandalism. The website can be accessed online at: www.kenoshacounty.org/2157/Looter-Identification.

Viewers can leave an anonymous tip via email that will go directly to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department's Detective Bureau, which will then investigate that individual to see if a positive identification can be made.

"We're a year and a half since the riots happened, and at that stage, we wanted to be sure we spoke to the public about where we were as a community in terms of being able to hold anybody accountable," District Attorney Michael Graveley said.

Having a direct link to the detective bureau didn't happen by accident, he said.

"We've learned that the way you're going to get the most response is the easiest possible process," Graveley said. "That was a priority for the people who partnered with us, which were the local computer folks, who put this website together for us."

Graveley said a number of high-quality videos were available during the riots, but without identification, those people have been able to elude prosecution.

"We have very good pictures, but we don't know who it is," he said.

Those photographs have been distributed among the law enforcement community, both in Kenosha and in surrounding areas, Graveley said, but now it's at the point where the public can access the new website to offer its help.

Graveley said there may be up to another 100 people who have yet to be charged, and that was a big reason his office is partnering with law enforcement to take the effort to the next phase.

"It felt like we should be a partner now to try and expand that effort," he said.

Statute of limitations

Graveley said there is a six-year statute of limitations to prosecute these cases, and he's confident there still is plenty of time to file charges if and when new people can be identified.

"I'm hoping we're going to increase the percentage of folks who committed these felonies in our town back in (2020) and try to get a higher percentage of them charged," he said.

Graveley said he has a message for those who have yet to be identified but now have photographs of them in the act for the public to see.

"All the parties who can figure out a way to hold you responsible are going to try and do that," he said.

And for the public? Now is the time to step up and help, he said.

"Please take a look at the pictures and be good citizens and help us be sure we hold people responsible who devastated our community," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.