Not guilty plea entered in city car chase

A 23-year-old Kenosha man who faces a felony charge of attempting to elude or flee an officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Ismael Leon, of the 800 block of 50th Street, pleaded not guilty and had his case bound over for trial. He is due back in court Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. for a final pre-trial hearing.

Leon, who is free on a $10,000 cash bond, is also charged with his second drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Leon allegedly led police on a chase Oct. 31, and when he was taken into custody, officers observed a strong odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and red watery eyes. Police found a nearly empty bottle of tequila and an unopened bottle of tequila in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

