 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not guilty plea entered in city car chase
View Comments
alert

Not guilty plea entered in city car chase

{{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Rittenhouse trial - live from the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha WI. part 2

A 23-year-old Kenosha man who faces a felony charge of attempting to elude or flee an officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Ismael Leon, of the 800 block of 50th Street, pleaded not guilty and had his case bound over for trial. He is due back in court Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. for a final pre-trial hearing.

Leon, who is free on a $10,000 cash bond, is also charged with his second drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Leon allegedly led police on a chase Oct. 31, and when he was taken into custody, officers observed a strong odor of intoxicants, slurred speech and red watery eyes. Police found a nearly empty bottle of tequila and an unopened bottle of tequila in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert