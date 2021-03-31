 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Not-guilty plea entered in May 2020 shooting outside Moe Moe's Supermarket
View Comments
alert top story

Not-guilty plea entered in May 2020 shooting outside Moe Moe's Supermarket

{{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old Kenosha man charged with seven felonies pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Delwin Hodge, who is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 bond, will be back in court for a pre-trial conference May 20. Jury selection was set for June 7.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Help support local journalism. Start your digital subscription today. https://go.kenoshanews.com/editorspecial12

Hodge is charged with one count of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, five counts of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon for his role in a May 20 firefight between at least three people.

A woman caught in the crossfire was shot and injured.

The shooting happened outside Moe Moe’s supermarket, 1916 52nd St., at 11:38 p.m. on May 26. At least 44 spent shell casings from several different weapons were found in the area, according to the complaint.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert