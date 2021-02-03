Not guilty plea from man accused of stabbing family member

A man accused of stabbing his great-aunt in an unprovoked attack is pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease.
Jarron N. Johnson, 31, of Kenosha, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. At a preliminary hearing Wednesday, a Kenosha Police officer testified that Johnson was visiting his great-aunt when he suddenly attacked her as she sat in her bedroom.
“She said he came into her room, in her words, like a bat out of hell, and started to stab her,” Officer Albert Gonzales testified.
At a bond hearing days after the Dec. 11 incident, the 56-year-old woman told the court “there was no argument going on. ... He attacked me and stabbed me over 18 times. He stabbed me seven times in my head. I have staples and multiple stitches everywhere.”
The woman’s roommate came to her aid, striking Johnson in the head with an ashtray, which allowed the woman to escape.
The criminal complaint stated that Johnson has a history of mental illness and that he was behaving oddly during his visit with the aunt. During the preliminary hearing Wednesday, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked Gonzales whether the woman told police if Johnson was saying anything when the incident occurred.
While Gonzales said Johnson had been acting strangely and praying before, “There is nothing indicating that he was saying anything at the time (of the stabbing).”
When police arrived, Chirafisi said, they stated in the complaint that Johnson was outside with his arms outstretched, looking at the sky.
The court had previously ordered that Johnson undergo a mental competency exam. He was found to be competent to stand trial. But competency in criminal cases means only that the person charged has the mental capacity to understand the court proceedings, not that the person is not mentally ill.
At the preliminary hearing, the court commissioner found there was probable cause to bind Johnson over for trial. Chirafisi entered a not guilty plea and a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease. If Chirafisi moves forward with that defense, he will argue that if Johnson is found to have committed the act for which he is charged, he should not be found criminally culpable because his mental illness was the driving force behind his actions.