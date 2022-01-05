Oak Creek man pleads not guilty in battery case

A 48-year-old Oak Creek man, who faces a felony charge of substantial battery, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

James W. Maile, of the 400 block of W. Swan Circle, is due in court for a pre-trial conference March 3, before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Maile, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing, is free from custody on a $1,500 signature bond. The felony charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 18 months and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police were called to a city residence Aug. 13, where a woman told them the defendant had been in a fight with another male.

The victim suffered two broken ribs as a result of being thrown to the ground during the scuffle, the complaint states.