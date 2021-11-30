October high-speed chase in county leads to six felony charges for Chicago man

A high-speed chase in October that reached speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour led to six felony charges against a 20-year-old Chicago man.

Taquan D. Summerall of the 7700 block of Aberdeen Street in Chicago remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. Summerall is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Dec. 14 for an adjourned initial appearance at 1 p.m. before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Summerall is charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to deliver THC, all as a repeat offender.

The recklessly endangering safety charges carry the most severe possible penalties, five years of initial confinement, five years of extended supervision and a $25,000 fine each.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy on patrol on Oct. 12 at 5:19 p.m. attempted to stop the defendant's vehicle northbound on I-94 because of a bent license plate and expired registration.

The officer observed that a front-seat passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, began to move around "excessively," and he believed that person was hiding contraband or accessing a weapon, the complaint states.

A pursuit ensued, and the defendant "made numerous lane changes without signaling in medium to slightly heavy traffic," including a sudden movement from one lane to the other as it cut in front of a semitrailer, according to the complaint.

The chase at that point reached speeds of 95 mph, and the defendant quickly exited from the interstate to Highway KR, before it returned to I-94. The chase was suspended as it entered Racine County, and Summerall and his passenger, who had been driving during the initial traffic stop before she and the defendant changed seats, were taken into custody by deputies from that jurisdiction.

During a search of the vehicle, police located a Glock handgun in the front driver's seat, along with a clear plastic bag that contained what they believed to be marijuana. A second bag with additional marijuana also was found in the vehicle.

The marijuana weighed a total of 44 grams, the complaint states, and the officer believed it was not a typical user amount.

Summerall told police he was on probation in Illinois for a weapons charge, and he did not provide a reason why he switched seats and fled. Summerall only said that he wasn't aware police were trying to stop the vehicle and that he wasn't aware of any gun or marijuana that had been found.

Court records show that Summerall has a previous felony conviction for aggravated battery of an officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle in 2021 in Cook County, Ill.

