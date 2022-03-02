Officer apprehends driver, who reportedly fled from vehicle after crash; OWI suspected

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A suspected drunken driver involved Tuesday night in a car crash nearly eluded authorities after abandoning her vehicle, fleeing the scene and triggering a search that included the village's police dog and a Kenosha County sheriff's deputies.

The incident began at 7:48 p.m. following the crash at 85th Street and Green Bay Road, when the woman walked away from her vehicle at a dead end at 82nd Street near Old Green Bay Road, according to Sgt. Mike Algiers of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the other vehicle, he said.

Algiers and Chase, the village's police dog who Algiers handles, attempted to track the suspect, but initially without success. The pair were then joined by sheriff's deputies, as other village officers on shift were initially handling other calls.

Authorities later conducted an area search of nearby residential yards after a few callers reported a person "creeping" into several yards. Each time they searched, however, officers and deputies were unable to find the suspect who had only been described as a woman who wearing hooded clothing over her head.

About an hour and a half later, officers decided to call off the search. Then Algiers saw a woman who matched the description given earlier and thought she had looked a little suspicious.

"Right when we were clearing the scene, I happened to drive down 85th Street and found our suspect at 65th (Avenue) and 85th (Street) walking around over there," he said. "There weren't a whole lot of people walking around at night ... it's kinda cold."

At first the 37-year-old Racine woman was evasive when he questioned her, but then admitted to driving the abandoned vehicle involved, he said. Police are expected to recommend charges of operating while intoxicated and hit and run in the crash.

