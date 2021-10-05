Officer deploys Taser, apprehends one of two women suspected of thefts at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – One woman fled, while another was subdued by Taser, after they were suspected of stealing clothing and other merchandise from at least two stores at the Premium Outlets Tuesday afternoon, according to village police.

Officers responding to the call of theft at 3:06 p.m. after speaking with personnel at the Nike Factory Store where some of the items were taken, according to Sgt. Derek Andrews of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The women also allegedly stole items from the Columbia Factory Store nearby. Both stores are in the Premium Outlets at 11211 120th Ave.

An officer then encountered the two women as they were leaving the North Face store and they matched the suspect description he was given, Andrews said.

While on foot, one officer chased a 25-year-old Chicago woman who had been described as wearing a gray Calvin Klein hoodie. Her alleged accomplice, a woman in her 30s to 40s, was wearing an olive green track suit. The older woman also ran through the parking lot and eventually got away, according to Andrews.

“He turned on his emergency lights and told them to stop and they both took off running in opposite directions,” he said.

