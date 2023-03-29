Law enforcement officers from Chicago and Racine testified Wednesday in the high-profile trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County K-9 deputy in the head in Bristol in 2021.

Allan M. Brown, 35, appeared in court before Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas and a jury of seven men and five women.

Brown, of Countryside, Ill., a Cook County suburb, faces numerous felony charges in Kenosha County stemming from his alleged actions the morning of Oct. 21, 2021 at the Benson Corners gas station and convenience store in Bristol.

Brown allegedly fired at deputies and non-fatally shot the animal in the head as they tried to take him into custody on behalf of Chicago police. Deputies had been alerted by Chicago police earlier that day that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides there.

Brown is accused of, in the very early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2021, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago and then shooting and killing a 41-year-old man and stealing his vehicle before fleeing over the border to Kenosha County.

The stolen vehicle Brown was driving was tracked to Bristol via OnStar and located at the convenience store and gas station at 2000 75th St. (Highway 50). Brown is accused of fleeing on foot and shooting at deputies, non-fatally striking Riggs, before being taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening wounds he sustained when deputies returned fire.

Brown is charged with numerous felonies in Kenosha County including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury and mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon, among many others.

The prosecution is led by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Smathers. Brown is represented by defense attorney Addison Kuhn, who has remained remarkably quiet throughout the trial and seldom raised objections or questioned the state's witnesses. Kuhn said he does not expect to call any witnesses for the defense and does not know if Brown plans to testify on his own behalf.

The trial is expected to end this week. Brown still faces homicide charges in Illinois and racked up more charges in Wisconsin while being held on a $1 million cash bond in the Racine County Jail after allegedly headbutting a corrections officer.

Chicago officers testify

On Thursday, two Chicago law enforcement officers testified.

Chicago Police Department Detective Jason Vachy said he was alerted about two homicides around 1:30 a.m. The second homicide involved a vehicle.

Vachy said a man was seated in his vehicle behind a bar when Brown allegedly approached him and shot the owner of the vehicle before fleeing with the 2016 Buick. Because the vehicle was equipped with OnStar, Vachy reached out to the company to help track it. It was ultimately tracked to the Bristol convenience store.

Vachy said he drove with his partner to Kenosha County and provided local law enforcement here with additional information as they waited to get any evidence available.

"We still had two murders that we had to work on back in Chicago," Vachy said. Vachy said he "visually" confirmed the vehicle at the convenience store was the same one involved with the homicide.

Chicago Police Department Detective Thomas Beebe also testified.

Beebe said he was the one who first informed Kenosha County about the stolen vehicle.

"I called (the) Kenosha County Sheriff to see if they could arrange for a sheriff to drive by and see if the vehicle was still there," Beebe said, adding he provided information regarding the vehicle's make and model and a "brief synopsis" of the homicide connected to it.

Racine County deputies also testified in the trial. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department investigated the matter after it was brought in as an outside agency, which is state law when a police-involved shooting occurs.

Investigator Steven Storm responded to the scene in Bristol to take pictures on the ground and in the air with a department drone. He also responded to the veterinary clinic to take pictures of Riggs as he was being treated for his injuries.

The photos were an effort to "document the injuries" Riggs sustained, Storm said. The jury was shown the photos of Riggs and close-ups of his head injuries with the roughly 2-inch entrance and exit wounds.

Christopher Johnson, of the state crime lab, showed the jury the firearm he collected at the scene. He held it up for the jury.

On Tuesday, the jury heard testimony from Riggs’s handler Deputy Terry Tifft. Riggs also made a brief appearance so prosecutors could show the jury where the bullet entered his head.

Many in the courtroom began tearing up when Riggs was brought in.

Riggs, almost 10, is back on duty.