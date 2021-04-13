On probation for previous shooting, men arrested after AR-15-style rifle found in car

Two Kenosha men were charged with possession of a firearm by a felon after they were found in a car with a loaded AR-15-style rifle when police received a call about people drinking beer and smoking pot in Kennedy Park.
Kenosha Police were called to the 4400 block of Kennedy Drive at 5:11 p.m. Sunday by a caller who reported that several people were in the parking lot drinking and that the area smelled of marijuana. Police arrived to find several people near the pack of a pickup truck that was parked next to a Honda Pilot. According to the criminal complaint, police believed there was a smell of pot coming from the Honda.
Police asked the driver and passengers of the Honda for their identification.
The passenger in the rear seat identified himself as Isaac Garcia. The passenger in the front seat said he did not have an ID but said his name was Alex Xolot. Police later learned his name was actually Xavier Xolot and that he was on probation for a 2017 shooting in which Garcia — who is on supervision — was his co-defendant.
As a condition of their probation and supervision, Garcia and Xolot were ordered not to have contact with each other.
According to the complaint, police searched Garcia’s vehicle and found the AR-15-style rifle under a sweatshirt in the back seat. There was a .22-caliber rifle magazine near the driver’s seat and a box of .22-caliber ammunition matching those in the two magazines. Each of the two magazines was loaded with 20 rounds, and there were 40 rounds in the box of ammunition.
Garcia, 22, and Xolot, 21, were both charged with being felons in possession of a firearm. Xolot was also charged with obstructing police.
Police also found 25 grams of marijuana in a bag in the driver’s pocket. No charges had been filed against the driver Tuesday.
