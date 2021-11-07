One dead following early morning shooting in Downtown Kenosha; three injured by gunfire treated and released

Norris said she had purchased snacks from a nearby gas station and drove to the lake before ending up at the intersection at 57th Street at Sixth Avenue.

She said a white sedan had also come to a stop at the intersection, but didn’t move for awhile. She said she gestured to the driver telling him he could proceed. Norris said she then saw a larger gray vehicle that “came flying through the stop sign.”

The gray vehicle, which she said was possibly an SUV, spun round in the intersection with the passenger-side door completely open.

“I drove off through the intersection and all of the sudden I’m hearing, `Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom – many shots,” she said.

At that point, Norris said she had driven about a block away and started recording.

“It was so many gunshots,” said Norris, who had never heard them before and initially thought they might be fireworks. “It was just rapid fire, so loud and so many.”

She said has taken drives to the lakefront in the early morning hours and gunfire was the last thing she expected in Downtown.

“It’s like the craziest thing,” she said.