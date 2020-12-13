Orange-hooded suspect arrested after hiding behind tree near Velodrome following foot pursuit

Kenosha police arrested a teenage boy who tried to run and hide from officers after he was spotted driving an alleged stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of 19th Avenue Sunday.

The boy parked the vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Accent, and later fled on foot in an attempt elude police during the 10:47 a.m. incident, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Galley of the Kenosha Police Department.

Officers pursued the boy, 16, who ran toward the Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road. Galley said officers followed foot tracks in the freshly fallen snow to a wooded patch of the park near the bottom of hill used for sledding.

Police had established a perimeter in the wooded area when a supervising officer spotted the boy, who was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, trying to hide behind a tree. Galley said the suspect surrendered without further incident and police took him into custody following the pursuit that lasted about 25 minutes.

“The officer tried to stop (the vehicle) and the license plate came back as stolen,” he said.