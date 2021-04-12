Paddock Lake woman alleged to have sold meth from home

A woman who was out on bond for maintaining a drug trafficking place is alleged to have continued to sell methamphetamine from her Paddock Lake home.

Rhonda Beucher, 40, was charged Monday with possession of drug paraphernalia –methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine. Her 22-year old son Kalan Beucher was charged as her co-defendant with a misdemeanor drug charge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, investigators responded to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip about drugs being sold from a home in the 27400 block of 66th Street in Paddock Lake. Investigators did a traffic stop of a vehicle leaving the home and seized methamphetamine from the driver, who denied knowledge of sales from the home. Investigators also received information from a confidential informant who provided information about methamphetamine being sold at the home.

On April 9 investigators served a search warrant on the home and found a small amount of meth, 2.61 grams, along with paraphernalia associated with drug sales and drug use including six digital scales, multiple containers with what appeared to be meth residue, meth pipes, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and marijuana.

Beucher was out on bond for a 2019 charge of maintaining a drug trafficking place.