Parkside student faces criminal charges after allegedly hitting pedestrian with car early Monday

SOMERS — A University of Wisconsin-Parkside student allegedly struck a pedestrian on campus while driving drunk early Monday.

Christian Gutierrez-Plazaola, 23, whose address is listed as being on campus, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated causing injury and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 900 block of Wood Road at 2:09 a.m. Monday for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. At the scene, police found a Chevrolet Malibu with front-end damage and a 23-year-old man lying in the road who was breathing but going in and out of consciousness.

A young woman, a Parkside student, kneeling next to the injured man told police she and the young man — her boyfriend — had been walking on campus when they heard “a vehicle doing burnouts in the Rita parking lot” and then as they walked along the edge of University Drive “a vehicle going way too fast him him out of nowhere and flipped him over the entire car.” She said that after the crash her boyfriend was unconscious and appeared to a have a seizure.

The Rita is an acronym for the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

