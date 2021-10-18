Parkside student faces criminal charges after allegedly hitting pedestrian with car early Monday

SOMERS — A University of Wisconsin-Parkside student allegedly struck a pedestrian on campus while driving drunk early Monday.
Christian Gutierrez-Plazaola, 23, whose address is listed as being on campus, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated causing injury and reckless driving causing great bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 900 block of Wood Road at 2:09 a.m. Monday for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. At the scene, police found a Chevrolet Malibu with front-end damage and a 23-year-old man lying in the road who was breathing but going in and out of consciousness.
A young woman, a Parkside student, kneeling next to the injured man told police she and the young man — her boyfriend — had been walking on campus when they heard “a vehicle doing burnouts in the Rita parking lot” and then as they walked along the edge of University Drive “a vehicle going way too fast him him out of nowhere and flipped him over the entire car.” She said that after the crash her boyfriend was unconscious and appeared to a have a seizure.
The Rita is an acronym for the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.
Gutierrez-Plazaola waited at the scene after the crash with two friends who had been in the car with him. They said they had been at Somers House tavern before the crash. The passengers told police they saw two people walking on the road and that Gutierrez-Plazaola attempted to avoid them but could not. They saw the man hit the windshield and disappear from view, then stopped and called 911.
The driver admitted he had been drinking, and said he had just one beer about 20 minutes before driving. According to the criminal complaint, Gutierrez-Plazaola failed a field sobriety test. Blood alcohol test results were not available as of Monday.
Police spoke with the man who was struck at the hospital. He told police he and his girlfriend had been out for a walk “listening to coyotes howl” when he was struck. He said he remembers being struck and hitting the ground, but his next memory was being in an ambulance.
According to the complaint, the injured man needed stitches to close a gash on his knee and other superficial injuries but stated a CT scan showed no internal injuries.
Gutierrez-Plazaola was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 11
Curtis L Bush
Curtis L Bush, Little Elm, Texas, second degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Larice D Evans
Larice D Evans, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Jordan L Goines
Jordan L Goines, 2300 block of West High Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joshua Thomas Hanson
Joshua Thomas Hanson, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Dover, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Alandre S Johnson Jr.
Alandre S Johnson Jr., 1000 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Nicole T Nelson
Nicole T Nelson, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, resisting an officer, causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Manuel Aguirre
Carlos Manuel Aguirre, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jason D Franklin
Jason D Franklin, Zion, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Anthony J Reuss
Anthony J Reuss, Homeless, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior.