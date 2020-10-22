Person of interest in Kenosha man's disappearance waives extradition to South Dakota

A person of interest in the case of a Kenosha man who was last seen May 17 is headed to South Dakota on an unrelated criminal matter.

Zachariah J. Anderson, 40, Mequon, waived extradition back to South Dakota during a hearing Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Anderson faces drug charges there, but the status of that case was unknown this week.

Appearing virtually before Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder from the Kenosha County Detention Center, where Anderson's been held on a $35,000 bond on two felony stalking charges, Anderson said he had no issue waiving extradition.

"I'm happy to face the charges," he said.

Anderson is due back in Kenosha County on the stalking case for a final pre-trial hearing at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8. The charges in that case stem from allegations that Anderson stalked his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., who disappeared May 17 and has not be seen since.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Kenosha Police were called to Gutierrez's apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, where they were met by Anderson's ex-girlfriend. She reportedly told officers that she had not seen or heard from Gutierrez since May 17 and had gone to his apartment to check on him.