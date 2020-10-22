Person of interest in Kenosha man's disappearance waives extradition to South Dakota

A person of interest in the case of a Kenosha man who was last seen May 17 is headed to South Dakota on an unrelated criminal matter.
Zachariah J. Anderson, 40, Mequon, waived extradition back to South Dakota during a hearing Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Anderson faces drug charges there, but the status of that case was unknown this week.
Appearing virtually before Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder from the Kenosha County Detention Center, where Anderson's been held on a $35,000 bond on two felony stalking charges, Anderson said he had no issue waiving extradition.
"I'm happy to face the charges," he said.
Anderson is due back in Kenosha County on the stalking case for a final pre-trial hearing at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8. The charges in that case stem from allegations that Anderson stalked his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., who disappeared May 17 and has not be seen since.
According to the criminal complaint in that case, Kenosha Police were called to Gutierrez's apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, where they were met by Anderson's ex-girlfriend. She reportedly told officers that she had not seen or heard from Gutierrez since May 17 and had gone to his apartment to check on him.
The woman found the sliding glass door to the apartment open and looked in to see "furniture had been moved around, an area rug was gone and there appeared to be large amounts of blood on the floor and furniture," the complaint states.
Investigation continues
Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday that detectives continue to investigate the case and are hopeful they will find Gutierrez.
But at the moment, the trail remains cold.
"Unfortunately, there's not (any new information)," Nosalik said. "We're still investigating it as a missing person's case, because we have no substantial evidence that he was murdered."
Support Local Journalism
Anderson continues to be considered as a "person of interest," in the disappearance, but that's about where the case sits at the moment, Nosalik said.
"It's likely to turn into a cold case," he said.
Nosalik said cold cases frequently are featured on the department's Facebook page with the hope that more information on those will come to light.
And that's certainly the hope with this case, he said.
"We throw stuff back out there again, hoping maybe that somebody will still come forward," Nosalik said. "Any homicide that's not solved never gets closed here. Obviously, they move back on the priority list, but they never get closed.
"If there's ever any new evidence, we can reopen the case and move forward, full steam ahead again, just like they did 15, 20, 30 years ago. There is no statue of limitations on homicides."
More involved in disappearance?
Gutierrez, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, has strong Kenosha ties. He attended Pleasant Prairie Elementary, graduated from Bradford High School and then UW-Parkside with a criminal justice and sociology major.
In an interview with the Kenosha News in June, his mother, Selia Patterson, said she believes more than one person is responsible.
"There at least had to be two people," she said. "He's a fairly large man. There would have been no way one person could have done it."
Nosalik encouraged anyone with information on the case to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Halloween house clown 7400 31st Avenue
Halloween house ghoul 3517 16th Avenue.jpg
Halloween house clown at 1921 81st Street.jpg
Halloween house bobbing at 1921 81st Street.jpg
Halloween house boats on Pershing Blvd.jpg
Halloween house alien 7400 31st Avenue.jpg
Halloween house 40th avenue inflatables.jpg
Halloween house 7th avenue skeleton.jpg
Halloween house 35th Place skull.jpg
Halloween house Weathersby
Halloween house Weathersby.jpg
Halloween house Weathersby ghost.jpg
Halloween house 40th avenue inflatables
Halloween house 40th avenue entrance.jpg
Halloween house Weathersby ghost.jpg
Halloween house pumpkin ghoul 7019 61st avenue.jpg
Halloween house clown 5609 40th avenue.jpg
Halloween house 7019 61st avenue.jpg
Halloween house 5609 40th avenue.jpg
Halloween house 5609 40th avenue figures.jpg
Halloween house 3517 16th Avenue.jpg
Halloween house 40th avenue entrance.jpg
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.