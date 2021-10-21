Person shot by Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies during encounter at Bristol gas station

BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies shot a person at Benson Corners gas station on Highway 75 in Bristol at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Department has confirmed.

The person shot was wounded and was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. The person was conscious and breathing after the shooting according to scanner traffic.

A police canine was also reported as being wounded in the incident. Details were fuzzy but the dog was reported to possibly being transported to a veterinary clinic in Illinois.

Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a deputy or deputies had shot a suspect during an encounter at the convenience store, 20000 75th St. He said details about the shooting were still being gathered as of 11:45 a.m.

According to scanner traffic, the person shot may have been a suspect in a homicide. Wright said he could not confirm that information.

Detectives are at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.

