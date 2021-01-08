Photo of Rittenhouse bar visit widely shared on social media: Police say he did not violate bond

The man said he did not take the photo, but was at the tavern when the photo was taken.

By Friday afternoon, the photo had been shared more than 1,500 times. Hundreds commented, some praising Rittenhouse and saying the shootings were justified; others were outraged.

No violations

Another photograph shared with the Kenosha News shows Rittenhouse standing with his mother Wendy Rittenhouse in the bar, each with a beer in hand.

Under Wisconsin law, those who are underage can legally drink at taverns if they are with a parent or guardian.

“Contact was made with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, and after explaining the situation, his actions and presence in the establishment did not constitute a violation of his bond agreement,” stated Lt. Scott Geyer of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.