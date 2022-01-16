Plea agreement reached in 2020 drug overdose death

At the end of the first day of a jury trial, a plea agreement was reached last week in the case of a 33-year-old Kenosha man charged in the February 2020 drug overdose death of an 18-year-old woman.

Court records indicate that Edward T. Shingara pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree reckless homicide, while a second felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was dismissed.

Shingara, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond since his initial appearance Oct. 26, 2020, will be sentenced March 14 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

The reckless homicide charge carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 25 years, plus 15 years extended supervision and a $100,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to a city residence Feb. 26, 2020, where they found Shingara performing CPR on the 18-year-old victim. He told police he had not consumed any previous drugs the previous night, but admitted he saw her “snort” pills he had given her.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the woman died of “acute mixed drug intoxication.”

A search warrant at Shingara’s residence revealed 12.4 grams of marijuana, a loaded firearm and ammunition. The defendant told police he was being framed and denied ownership, the criminal complaint states.

Shingara told police he would buy 100 percocet pills at a time and that he had given them to the victim in the past. He also stated he gave the victim some pills a few days before her death and that “he has seen (her) crush and sniff the pills he had given her,” according to the complaint.

