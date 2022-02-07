Plea agreement reached in fleeing case

A 30-year-old Kenosha man reached a plea agreement Jan. 31 to three of 12 criminal charges he faced from an incident on Dec. 12.

Court records show that Joseph E. Desotell, of the 6600 block of 19th Avenue, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing and to misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. The remaining nine charges, including a felony count of intimidating a witness, were dismissed.

Desotell faces 18 months in prison and two years extended supervision for the felony charge when he is scheduled to be sentenced March 17.

A woman told Kenosha Police the defendant had been throwing rocks at her window, according to the criminal complaint. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled, and a chase ensued that lasted 2.4 miles and reached speeds of about 40 mph.

