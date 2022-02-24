Plea agreement reached in July 4 incident in which police officer was struck by car

A 24-year-old Kenosha man, charged last summer with seven criminal counts — including striking a police officer with his vehicle while he drove drunk — reached a plea agreement Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Ricky D. Robinson Jr. of the 5800 block of 11th Avenue pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of causing injury while operating under the influence and resisting an officer.

A felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed outright, while a felony charge of hit-and-run involving injury and misdemeanor counts of resisting and disorderly conduct were dismissed and read into the record.

Robinson, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond, will be sentenced April 25 at 3 p.m. by Judge Bruce Schroeder. The felony charge carries a maximum prison term of 7.5 years and five years extended supervision.

Criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police were attempting to break up a “large disorderly crowd” in a grass lot across the street from Coin’s Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., at about 2 a.m. July 4, when an officer walking in the area heard an engine revving loudly and accelerating directly toward him.

The officer stated Robinson had turned his Ford Focus at him and “appeared to be intent on hitting me.” The officer was struck at an estimated speed of 15 to 20 miles per hour, rolled off the top of the hood and fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital for a minor injury, and a second officer narrowly missed being struck before the defendant fled.

Police stopped Robinson a short time later near 58th Street and 11th Avenue. He fled on foot and was taken into custody after a struggle with officers, the complaint states.

One of the passengers in Robinson’s vehicle told police, “I saw Ricky hit that cop, and he kept driving. Ricky knew he hit him but kept going after I told him to stop.”

Robinson was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint, which also states he became combative with hospital staff and had to be held down by several officers to have his blood drawn.

According to the complaint, Robinson made a series of statements while in custody, including admitting he was drunk, apologizing, saying he didn’t mean to hit the officer and that “at least he (the officer) didn’t die.”

