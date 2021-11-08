Plea deal reached in January homicide on which Kenosha man killed, hid body of girlfriend

“As their hearts were breaking and they were searching, this person was pretending. Those are the highly aggravating factors of this particular case.,” he said.

Complaint details

Smith shot Martin in the back with a shotgun Jan. 25, according to the complaint, and then hid her body in the bedroom before he moved it to the garbage can.

The defendant told police in January he had last seen Martin on Jan. 24, when she left their apartment at 11 p.m. to go out with an unknown friend. But family members were suspicious of him, they stated, both because he had a history of domestic violence with other women, and Martin had stated to family members he had beaten her in the past.

When police told Smith they found Martin’s body, he initially denied knowing her body was in the garbage can, but later admitted he had hidden it there. He initially stated she died of an overdose “or possibly committed suicide” and he hid her body because he didn’t know what to do.

When police asked why he would have shot Martin, according to the complaint, Martin said, “I don’t have a reason ... I guess out of anger since I shot her in the back.”

