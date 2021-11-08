Plea deal reached in January homicide on which Kenosha man killed, hid body of girlfriend

An 11th-hour plea agreement halted the planned start of a jury trial Monday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court for the man charged in a January homicide.
Roderick L. Smith, 40, of Kenosha, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, faces a mandatory life prison sentence when he returns to court Feb. 11 for sentencing.
He had been scheduled to go on trial in the shooting death of Gia Buccieri-Martin, who was killed Jan. 25, but instead word of the plea agreement was announced as jury selection was set to begin in Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell’s courtroom. Rossell will determine if Smith will be eligible for parole.
As part of the agreement, Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. Felony counts of hiding a corpse and possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer were dismissed.
Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley said after the hearing that he was pleased to reach an agreement to spare Martin’s family, members of which were in court Monday, from having to endure a trial.
“From our perspective, it allows the judge to make the sentence that is appropriate and saves the family a trial,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s an expression of the defendant taking responsibility for what he did.”
Deceives family, police
The case began to build against Smith on Feb. 13, when police were called to the apartment that he and Martin shared at 5120 14th Ave., when he told officers he was worried about his girlfriend.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith attempted to deceive both Martin’s family and police with a story that she had disappeared after going out at night. While he was telling family members he was helping with their search, he kept her body hidden at the home.
Police found Martin’s body in a garbage can near the street, the complaint states. Her family had reported Martin missing nearly three weeks before on Jan. 26.
Family members called police to the apartment because of “an awful smell” and a collection of cleaning supplies, gloves and garbage bags they found in Martin’s bedroom.
That deception by the defendant raises the case to a new level, Graveley said.
“If you think of the domestic violence homicides that have occurred in 2021, this is the only one I’m aware of where the remains of the deceased were deposited in a trash can,” he said. “It’s the only domestic violence homicide I’m aware of this year where the loved ones of the deceased were deceived by the defendant who pretended he was searching with them.
“As their hearts were breaking and they were searching, this person was pretending. Those are the highly aggravating factors of this particular case.,” he said.
Complaint details
Smith shot Martin in the back with a shotgun Jan. 25, according to the complaint, and then hid her body in the bedroom before he moved it to the garbage can.
The defendant told police in January he had last seen Martin on Jan. 24, when she left their apartment at 11 p.m. to go out with an unknown friend. But family members were suspicious of him, they stated, both because he had a history of domestic violence with other women, and Martin had stated to family members he had beaten her in the past.
When police told Smith they found Martin’s body, he initially denied knowing her body was in the garbage can, but later admitted he had hidden it there. He initially stated she died of an overdose “or possibly committed suicide” and he hid her body because he didn’t know what to do.
When police asked why he would have shot Martin, according to the complaint, Martin said, “I don’t have a reason ... I guess out of anger since I shot her in the back.”