Plea deal reached in January homicide on which Kenosha man killed, hid body of girlfriend

Deceives family, police

The case began to build against Smith on Feb. 13, when police were called to the apartment that he and Martin shared at 5120 14th Ave., when he told officers he was worried about his girlfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith attempted to deceive both Martin's family and police with a story that she had disappeared after going out at night. While he was telling family members he was helping with their search, he kept her body hidden at the home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police found Martin's body in a garbage can near the street, the complaint states. Her family had reported Martin missing nearly three weeks before on Jan. 26.

Family members called police to the apartment because of "an awful smell" and a collection of cleaning supplies, gloves and garbage bags they found in Martin's bedroom.

That deception by the defendant raises the case to a new level, Graveley said.

"If you think of the domestic violence homicides that have occurred in 2021, this is the only one I'm aware of where the remains of the deceased were deposited in a trash can," he said. "It's the only domestic violence homicide I'm aware of this year where the loved ones of the deceased were deceived by the defendant who pretended he was searching with them.