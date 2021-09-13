Plea deal reached in July 2020 attempted homicide case

A man facing an attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge entered a plea to a lesser charge Monday, the day he was scheduled to go to trial.

Matthew Turner, 24, of Kenosha, was charged in July 2020 with attempted homicide after he was alleged to have shot a 21-year-old man four times at close range.

On Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Turner entered a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree reckless injury, a felony that carries a maximum initial prison sentence of 15 years. A second charge of having a firearm as a convicted felon was dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint for the original charge, the 21-year-old victim told police he had gone to visit his girlfriend at her apartment building in the 4000 block of 45th Street on June 20, 2020, and was walking up the building’s stairs when he heard pounding on the building’s door. He turned around, opened the door and was immediately shot.

The shooting was captured on security video.

The case had originally been scheduled to go to trial in May, but prosecutors asked for a new date because the victim — who had a warrant for his arrest in a separate case — could not be found.