Plea entered in case against Racine man in stolen vehicle, crash case

A 40-year-old Racine man, who faces eight criminal charges, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Gabriel D. Johnson, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, entered his plea after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on a $30,000 cash bond and is due in court Feb. 8, for a pre-trial conference.
Johnson is charged with felony counts of neglecting a child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and operating while intoxicated causing injury.
He also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
The felonies carry a maximum fine of $80,000 and 40 years, six months in prison.
Johnson was arrested July 31 after police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers were flagged down by witnesses after Johnson struck three vehicles in the 2100 block of 41st Street.
A child in the vehicle suffered an apparent broken ankle, according to the complaint.
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Koerri Washington, also known as Koerri Elijah, testifies about the video he took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Koerri Washington, also known as Koerri Elijah, testifies about the video he took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Koerri Washington, also known as Koerri Elijah, makes his way into the courtroom to testify during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Koerri Washington, also known as Koerri Elijah, testifies about the video he took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Dominick Black, right, leaves the courtroom with his attorney Anthony Cotton after testifying in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Dominick Black looks at a photograph held by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, where he along with Kyle Rittenhouse and a group of others posed on Aug. 25, 2020, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, shows a photograph with Kyle Rittenhouse, second from right, along with Dominic Black, right, from the evening of Aug. 25, 2020, as he cross examines Black during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Witness Dominick Black, left, is questioned by Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark Richards, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, cross examines Dominick Black during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, cross examines Dominick Black during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, cross examines Dominick Black during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, sits between his attorneys as he listens to Dominick Black give testimony at his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Dominick Black is sworn in during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Dominick Black is sworn in during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger questions Dominick Black during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Dominick Black testifies in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased the rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Dominick Black, left, identifies the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020, when three men were shot — two of them killed — during the civil unrest in Kenosha. Black testified Tuesday during Rittenhouse’s trial that he purchased and kept the the rifle Rittenhouse used.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kenosha Police Detective Ben Antaramian holds the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25, 2020 for witness Dominick Black to identify during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Black purchased and kept the rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse because Rittenhouse was underage at the time. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL Day 2
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his opening statement to the jury Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse reaches for paperwork before his attorney gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with Corey Chirafisi before the defense gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, waits for his attorney, Mark Richards, to give opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday. In the foreground is attorney Corey Chirafisi of Rittenhouse’s defense team.
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse drinks water before his defense attorney gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, talks with his legal team before they give opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, waits for her son's legal team to give opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, left, and sister, Faith, wait for his legal team to give opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, bottom left, looks back to the gallery while speaking with his attorney, Corey Chirafisi, before his side gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Jo-Ellan Dimitrious, a jury expert for Rittenhouse's defense team, leans over the bar to talk to Rittenhouse's lawyers before the give opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, walks past the state's legal team as he gets ready to give opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse leaves the courtroom after his side gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as his lawyer gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger points to Kyle Rittenhouse as he gives opening statements to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger presents opening statements to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger presents his opening statement to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday.
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger presents opening statements to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger presents opening statements to the jury during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives opening statements to the jury at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Media waits for those involved with the Rittenhouse trial at the steps of the the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Media waits for those involved with the Rittenhouse trial at the steps of the the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, pulls out his chair before the start of the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney James Kraus carries in documents before the start of the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, listens to Judge Bruce Schroeder before the jurors are let into the room for the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Judge Bruces Schroeder listens to attorneys before the jury is let into the room for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to the attorneys before the jury is let into the room for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the his attorneys speak to the judge during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Mark Richards, the lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, bottom, speaks during a motion before the jurors are let into the room for the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse pulls up a chair to his table before the start of the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks over as his attorneys, Corey Chirafisi, center, and Mark Richards talk before the jury is let into the room for his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Both the state, right, and the defense listen to Judge Bruce Schroeder before the start of the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
The state and defense teams talk before the start of Ky'e Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
RITTENHOUSE TRIAL
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger makes his way into the courtroom for Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
