Plea entered in case against Racine man in stolen vehicle, crash case

A 40-year-old Racine man, who faces eight criminal charges, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Gabriel D. Johnson, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, entered his plea after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on a $30,000 cash bond and is due in court Feb. 8, for a pre-trial conference.

Johnson is charged with felony counts of neglecting a child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

The felonies carry a maximum fine of $80,000 and 40 years, six months in prison.

Johnson was arrested July 31 after police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers were flagged down by witnesses after Johnson struck three vehicles in the 2100 block of 41st Street.

A child in the vehicle suffered an apparent broken ankle, according to the complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0