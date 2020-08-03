Plea in animal neglect case hits snag

The nearly yearlong case against a Kenosha woman accused of selling diseased puppies appeared close to a resolution Monday afternoon.
But the agreement between both parties quickly fell apart.
As a result, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder set a pre-trial date for Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in the case against Jacqulyn Hutchison, 38, who faces seven criminal charges.
A trial date of Nov. 16 was also scheduled.
Hutchison is charged with one felony count of mistreatment of animals, three misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals and three misdemeanor counts of failing to provide sanitation, shelter and water.
The defendant originally was charged last August after Kenosha Police began investigating a complaint that Hutchison, who was using a false name, sold several puppies that were ill with parvo virus.
One of those puppies died.
The criminal complaint states that, when police went to her home, they found puppies in crates on her deck that did not have water or shelter and were in filthy living conditions.
Hutchison told police she acquired the puppies for free and then sold them through online advertisements.
Ready to plea
At the start of Monday’s hearing, both Assistant District Attorney Jennifer A. Phan and defense attorney Aneeq Ahmad laid out what appeared to be a plea agreement.
In that, Hutchison was to plead guilty to the three misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals, with the one felony count being held over, provided she met several terms of probation.
Both sides agreed she would spend one year on probation and would agree to pay $46,478.48 in restitution — but that amount will end up even higher, as additional costs have accrued since June 8 when the agreement was reached, Phan said.
In addition, Hutchison would not be allowed to either have animals or sell them online, Phan said.
Because of his client’s inability to pay that restitution amount, Ahmad asked for a hearing, but Phan said she wouldn’t agree to that, and Hutchison either had to stipulate to every part of the agreement or the case would proceed to trial.
“I still think she would be entitled to (a hearing) on restitution and some other issues there,” Ahmad said. “She is willing to pay restitution, and I think that’s completely fair for the state to ask for her to agree to do that, but I would still like a hearing for her. Ability to pay is an issue.”
Phan bristled at the request to have a hearing.
“This is the first I’ve heard about this,” she said. “That does not comply with the hold-open agreement, (which states) she would agree to that amount, based on the fact that she would not sign these releases, and these animals were cared for and fed by other individuals for the last year. That costs money.
“If the defendant is not willing to stipulate to that amount, that’s in violation of the agreement. We should just proceed to trial.”
Schroeder said it wasn’t within his authority to dictate the terms of any agreement, and without both sides being on the same page, the next step was to prepare for a trial.
“This is your agreement, and if it’s not agreed as submitted, then it’s not an agreement at all,” he said. “I can’t act on it. ... Even if I agree with everything you say, I don’t have the authority to order the district attorney to agree to (something) they indicated they’re not in agreement with.”
No surprises
Phan told the court that she had been communicating with the defendant throughout the process regarding the additional costs associated with caring for the puppies.
“This agreement has been in the works for months,” she said. “This has been set for plea hearings multiple times, and to bring it up on the last day, I don’t think that’s appropriate, nor am I willing to agree when the restitution has been in the hold-open agreement for months.
“... I have sent updates monthly of the amount. This is not all of a sudden out of nowhere. These are living animals that needed food, care, medicine, shelter, and that costs money.”
Hutchison said she was willing to make payments but had limited means to do so.
“I’m not even legally allowed to search for work,” she said. “I can make payments, but I’m only (given) a $500 a month disability check.”
Phan said either the agreement is approved by the defendant by Oct. 29 or the plea deal will come off the table.
“I have made that clear prior to defense counsel that I’m not going to keep holding this offer open,” Phan said. “She’s had multiple chances to resolve this, and at every hearing, something new pops up. I don’t want to keep prolonging this.”
