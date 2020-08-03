Plea in animal neglect case hits snag

“This is the first I’ve heard about this,” she said. “That does not comply with the hold-open agreement, (which states) she would agree to that amount, based on the fact that she would not sign these releases, and these animals were cared for and fed by other individuals for the last year. That costs money.

“If the defendant is not willing to stipulate to that amount, that’s in violation of the agreement. We should just proceed to trial.”

Schroeder said it wasn’t within his authority to dictate the terms of any agreement, and without both sides being on the same page, the next step was to prepare for a trial.

“This is your agreement, and if it’s not agreed as submitted, then it’s not an agreement at all,” he said. “I can’t act on it. ... Even if I agree with everything you say, I don’t have the authority to order the district attorney to agree to (something) they indicated they’re not in agreement with.”

No surprises

Phan told the court that she had been communicating with the defendant throughout the process regarding the additional costs associated with caring for the puppies.