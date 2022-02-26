Plea reached with Kenosha man in stalking, child porn case

A 65-year-old Kenosha man, charged last October with stalking and then last November with possession of child pornography, faces a minimum prison sentence of three years on the latter charged after a plea agreement Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Larry A. Zaionc of the 7800 block of 27th Avenue pleaded guilty to felony charges of possession of child pornography and stalking and will be sentenced April 26 at 11 a.m. by Judge Bruce Schroeder.

A conviction for child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison term of three years, with a maximum sentence of 15 years and 10 years extended supervision. Zaionc, who remains in custody on a combined $90,000 cash bond for both cases, also faces 18 months in prison and two years extended supervision on the stalking charge.

As part of the agreement, a felony charge of stalking and three misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct were dismissed and read into the record.

Zaionc was charged July 21 with two felony counts of stalking after he sent a series of nine anonymous threatening letters, many that referenced graphic plans of kidnapping and sexual assault, along with details about his fantasies of capturing women and shaving their heads, according to the criminal complaint.

The letters, sent to a number of different people, also spoke of “blitz attacks” on women, and said the letter-writer was part of a gang of people who kidnapped women and held them as sex slaves.

Zaionc targeted women who were strangers he had encountered in the community, including a woman who worked in a tavern and a woman who worked at a hair salon, the complaint states. Kenosha Police searched for the writer’s identity for months until investigators linked fingerprints from one of them to Zaionc.

During a search warrant at Zaionc’s home, police found a pistol, a box with chains, pornography about fetishes that involved shaving hair and two unsent letters. The child pornography charge was added after investigators found three images of girls who appeared to be minors on Zaionc’s laptop, according to the complaint.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.