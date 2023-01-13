Pleasant Prairie homicide re-trial: Former co-worker testifies Mark Jensen researched poison

A former co-worker of Mark Jensen, the former stockbroker accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in Pleasant Prairie in 1998, said Mark told him he had researched how to kill his wife on the internet.

Edward Klug testified about their conversation in court during the third day of the jury re-trial of Mark Jensen Friday morning. Klug said Mark Jensen, now 63, told him about “how to get rid of the problem” while the two were enjoying drinks together near the end of a business conference about a month before the death of Julie Jensen.

“I couldn’t believe that someone would talk about killing their wife,” Edward Klug said. “It was kind of out of the blue.”

Mark Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach home in Pleasant Prairie, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

A Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Mark Jensen, according to prosecutors, killed his wife over three days in early December 1998 by poisoning her with ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, and then suffocating her while she lay in bed dying and gasping for air in order to be with a mistress. They allege he killed Julie Jensen out of anger over a previous affair she had with a co-worker, along with other marriage issues.

They also allege he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography, emails and phone calls.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, has returned as a special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

On Friday morning, Klug said both he and Mark Jensen were facing marital troubles in 1998, and that they began discussing their wives after dinner and drinks in a hotel lobby in St. Louis, Mo.

Klug said Mark Jensen would talk about the “strangest things” and “I had never heard anybody talk like that.”

“It was really weird,” he added. “He was looking up poison. ... He said you could put it in drinks, have them drink it.”

Klug, who testified during the first trial of Mark Jensen some 15 years ago, said Mark Jensen told him he researched poisons and “items that would be non-detectable in a normal autopsy.”

Edward Klug said he called his then-wife, JoAnne Klug, in the hotel after speaking with Mark Jensen and told her the troubling things he had heard from Mark Jensen.

“I was scared of Mark,” Edward Klug said after learning of Julie Jensen’s death. “If he killed his wife what could happen to me?”

Video testimony

Testimony from Pleasant Prairie Police officer Ronald Kosman, who is now deceased, was also shown to the jury Friday afternoon.

Kosman helped Julie Jensen investigate the troubling messages and the pornography prosecutors allege Mark Jensen sent her.

Forensic pathologist

The doctor and medical expert who conducted the autopsy of Julie Jensen the day after her death in 1998 testified Thursday evening.

Dr. Michael Chambliss, a forensic pathologist, testified about the state of Julie Jensen’s corpse. He’s conducted thousands of autopsies during his career throughout Wisconsin and other states.

Chambliss, who conducted the autopsy the afternoon of Dec. 4, 1998, said the manner of death was homicide. Chambliss said the cause of death was asphyxiation with the ethylene glycol found in her system as a contributing factor.

Although she had no broken bones in her nose or head, the cartilage of Julie Jensen’s nose was pushed off to one side of her face. Chambliss called her nose “distorted” as if had been “positioning into something long enough.”

The examination into Julie Jensen’s internal organs and rib cage also showed evidence of hemorrhages, he testified. Photos of such reported things were shown on three television screens to the jury.

Prosecutors allege Mark Jensen turned Julie Jensen over in their bed and shoved her face into a pillow and suffocated her. They allege he traumatized her over many years because of an affair she engaged in and marital strife.

Photos shown to the jury Thursday included Julie Jensen turned over and dead in her bed, her distorted face and nose, and autopsy photos of her ribs and heart.

Special Prosecutor Robert Jambois, who successfully prosecuted Mark Jensen in 2008, warned the nine men and seven women of the jury Thursday they would see upsetting images of Julie Jensen’s body before and after the autopsy was conducted. None of these images were shared on the live stream television and internet feed used for broadcasters.