Pleasant Prairie man accused of possessing explosive devices, maintaining drug place

A 32-year-old Pleasant Prairie man who was out on bond for previous alleged crimes is now facing new charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing improvised explosive devices in the village.

Robert J. Lundgren was charged with felonies of possession of improvised explosive devices, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver 200 to 1,000 grams of THC, two counts of possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession with intent to deliver amphetamines or methamphetamines and six counts of felony bail jumping in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Lundgren made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday where Court Commissioner imposed a $20,000 cash bond.

On Dec. 7, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detective obtained a search warrant for Lundgren’s residence in the 900 block of Ninth Court in Pleasant Prairie.

The next morning, members of the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, along with assistance from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department's Tactical Response Team and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, executed the search warrant at his residence.

Lundgren was reportedly detained without incident.

Members of the Tactical Response Team searched the residence, according to the criminal complaint. While conducting the search, a detective reportedly observed in plain view drug paraphernalia and loose marijuana throughout the residence, along with a large amount of ammunition for firearms.

A few hours later, detectives interviewed Lundgren who reportedly confirmed he lives at residence in question with a women and two minors.

Investigators searched one of the children's rooms and found it "filthy and had drugs, and drug paraphernalia scattered throughout it," according to the complaint.

Lundgren was informed an investigation was being conducted regarding his alleged involvement in the selling of illegal drugs. He was also told that during the search, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms and various prescription medications were located.

Lundgren denied selling drugs and said he only purchases the marijuana and prescription medications for himself, according to the complaint.

When questioned about body armor found inside the residence, Lundgren reportedly said it was just "cool for him to have it."

Following that interview, a detective learned that eight improvised explosive devices were located in a closet in the residence.

Lundgren reportedly said that he purchased the devices from a friend who makes them in a City of Kenosha residence. The devices were eventually handed over to a member of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad for safe handling and transport to a secured area.

The amount of marijuana recovered from the Lundgren's residence was significantly more than an amount consistent with personal use. The packaging materials and scales located near the marijuana, and the multiple types of prescription medications in various unlabeled prescription pill bottles, are consistent with possession for the purpose of delivery, according to the complaint.

Nearly 275 grams of marijuana and THC products were reportedly found inside the residence, along with 51 amphetamine/dextroamphetamine capsules, 29 Vyvanse capsules, 16 amphetamine salts capsules and 101 alprazolam capsules.

Lundgren was out on a $1,000 cash bond during this time for felony drug possession charges and other alleged offenses, according to court documents. In 2010, Lundgren was convicted of possession of cocaine in Kenosha County.