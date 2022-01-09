Pleasant Prairie man faces charge in OWI crash in April

A 62-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces a felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing injury for a head-on crash in April.
Ted Guido, of the 5000 block of Springbrook Road, is free from custody on a $1,500 cash bond. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on April 29 for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Gerad Dougvillo.
The felony carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police responded April 14 at 6:03 a.m. to the 3400 block of Springbrook Road for a head-on collision between a Jeep Cherokee and a Cadillac.
The driver of the Jeep stated he was in the westbound lane of Springbrook Road when the Cadillac swerved into his lane of traffic and hit him head-on. The man was taken by rescue personnel to the hospital for treatment.
Guido failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested, the complaint states. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the complaint.
People are also reading…
Court records show Guido has a previous OWI conviction in 2003 in Kenosha County.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kawakte Francis
Kawakte Francis, 700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools.
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Samuel A. Hetzel
Samuel A. Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine.
Tre D. Hibbler
Tre D. Hibbler, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000).
Jacquelyn N. Janda
Jacquelyn N. Janda, 8600 block of Vista Drive, Caledonia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Ryan C. Krupp
Ryan C. Krupp, 10800 block of West 5 Mile Road, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Jayonte M. Lewis
Jayonte M. Lewis, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Robert L. McAlister
Robert L. McAlister, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
George Edward Malone III
George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Rene Navarro
Michael Rene Navarro, 3400 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhonda R. Nicholson
Rhonda R. Nicholson, 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ulysses V. Oates
Ulysses V. Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jarrod P. Paddock
Jarrod P. Paddock, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Teniesha L. Patton
Teniesha L. Patton, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A. Sawisky
Jacob A. Sawisky 700 block of Racine, Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Melinda L. Taulbee
Melinda L. Taulbee, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph L. Wimberly
Joseph L. Wimberly, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.