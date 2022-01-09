Pleasant Prairie man faces charge in OWI crash in April

A 62-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces a felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing injury for a head-on crash in April.

Ted Guido, of the 5000 block of Springbrook Road, is free from custody on a $1,500 cash bond. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on April 29 for a final pre-trial hearing before Judge Gerad Dougvillo.

The felony carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant Prairie Police responded April 14 at 6:03 a.m. to the 3400 block of Springbrook Road for a head-on collision between a Jeep Cherokee and a Cadillac.

The driver of the Jeep stated he was in the westbound lane of Springbrook Road when the Cadillac swerved into his lane of traffic and hit him head-on. The man was taken by rescue personnel to the hospital for treatment.

Guido failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested, the complaint states. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the complaint.

Court records show Guido has a previous OWI conviction in 2003 in Kenosha County.