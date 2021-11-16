 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie man faces fourth OWI, felony drug charge

A traffic stop in Bristol last week led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Pleasant Prairie man on two felony charges.

Eric J. Schmitt, of the 8400 block of 66th Court, made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday. Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $6,000 cash bond for Schmitt, who is due back next week Tuesday for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Schmitt is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison, along with his fourth drunken-driving offense, a felony that carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on patrol on 79th Street at Highway 45 observed the defendant’s vehicle with a suspended registration.

When the deputy spoke to Schmitt, he reported noticing a strong odor of intoxicants. Schmitt admitted to having one drink after work before he drove home, the complaint states.

After a series of field sobriety tests were conducted, police took Schmitt into custody for drunken driving. During a search of his vehicle, they found an open bottle of rum behind the driver’s seat, and inside the center console, they found a clear plastic bag with several smaller bags that contained what later tested positive for 15.4 grams of cocaine.

Schmitt was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, Schmitt admitted the white powder was cocaine. He stated he had not yet paid for the drugs found in his car and “was planning to pay his dealer after getting his paycheck.”

Schmitt estimated the cocaine cost about $1,000. He denied selling any narcotics, but the deputy stated in the complaint that “he found it strange, based on his training and experience, that the defendant would be able to procure several baggies of narcotics without having paid for them.”

The defendant also admitted he had ingested cocaine minutes before the traffic stop and said he drank one vodka/Red Bull next to where he works before he drove.

Court records indicate that Schmitt has previous DUI convictions in 2003 and 2007 in Walworth County and in 2005 in Milwaukee County.

As the Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberated and tension began to run high on the courthouse steps Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2021, a group of 30 Kenosha residents gathered in peaceful prayer a few blocks away at Library Park.

Rabbi Dena Feingold, of Beth Hillel Temple and co-president of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, which organized the event, and others who spoke acknowledged that there is work to be done to tackle issues raised during the events of the last year, but prayed this work will be done peacefully.
