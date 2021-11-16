Pleasant Prairie man faces fourth OWI, felony drug charge

A traffic stop in Bristol last week led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Pleasant Prairie man on two felony charges.

Eric J. Schmitt, of the 8400 block of 66th Court, made his initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday. Commissioner Larry Keating imposed a $6,000 cash bond for Schmitt, who is due back next week Tuesday for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Schmitt is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison, along with his fourth drunken-driving offense, a felony that carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on patrol on 79th Street at Highway 45 observed the defendant’s vehicle with a suspended registration.

When the deputy spoke to Schmitt, he reported noticing a strong odor of intoxicants. Schmitt admitted to having one drink after work before he drove home, the complaint states.

After a series of field sobriety tests were conducted, police took Schmitt into custody for drunken driving. During a search of his vehicle, they found an open bottle of rum behind the driver’s seat, and inside the center console, they found a clear plastic bag with several smaller bags that contained what later tested positive for 15.4 grams of cocaine.

Schmitt was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

In an interview with police, Schmitt admitted the white powder was cocaine. He stated he had not yet paid for the drugs found in his car and “was planning to pay his dealer after getting his paycheck.”

Schmitt estimated the cocaine cost about $1,000. He denied selling any narcotics, but the deputy stated in the complaint that “he found it strange, based on his training and experience, that the defendant would be able to procure several baggies of narcotics without having paid for them.”

The defendant also admitted he had ingested cocaine minutes before the traffic stop and said he drank one vodka/Red Bull next to where he works before he drove.

Court records indicate that Schmitt has previous DUI convictions in 2003 and 2007 in Walworth County and in 2005 in Milwaukee County.

