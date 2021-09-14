Pleasant Prairie man found guilty of hate crime for threatening woman, using racial slurs in 2020 incident

“Just say it, the exact word,” Schroeder told him.

“He said you’re just a lazy (N-word) and people like you should just stop being here,” Herek testified.

He said he then saw Carver get into his Hummer and begin to back out, before revving his engine and accelerating forward.

Herek rushed forward and struck the Hummer’s driver’s side window with his hands, saying in his testimony that he believed the woman was in danger, and by striking the window he was trying to distract the driver and turn his attention away from her.

“I basically told him this isn’t going to happen today,” Herek said.

Herek stayed with Cassandra after the event, comforting her until police arrived. After the verdict, she said Herek — who was a stranger — "was my angel, that's what I've called him since that day."

Defense arguments