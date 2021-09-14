Pleasant Prairie man found guilty of hate crime for threatening woman, using racial slurs

“He said you’re just a lazy (N-word) and people like you should just stop being here,” Herek testified.

He said he then saw Carver get into his Hummer and begin to back out, before revving his engine and accelerating forward.

Herek rushed forward and struck the Hummer’s driver’s side window with his hands, saying in his testimony that he believed the woman was in danger and by striking the window he was trying to distract the driver and turn his attention away from her. “I basically told him this isn’t going to happen today,” he said.

Herek stayed with Cassandra after the event, comforting her until police arrived. After the verdict, she said Herek — who was a stranger — "was my angel, that's what I've called him since that day."

Defense arguments

In his testimony Carver denied ever saying any racial slurs or even making angry comments to the woman. He said he only noticed her yelling after he was already backing his vehicle out of the parking space. He claimed in his testimony that he only accelerated forward because the yelling made him worried he was about to hit something behind him. He said he then drove quickly out of the parking lot because the man striking his window made him think he was being carjacked.