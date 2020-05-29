Pleasant Prairie man pleads guilty to fourth OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 38-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine after he pleaded guilty Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court to his fourth drunken driving offense.

Ernest Brown Jr. will be sentenced July 15 by Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell. The maximum possible prison sentence is divided into three years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.

As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but could be considered at sentencing. Two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device, were dismissed outright.

Court records indicate that Brown has previous drunken driving convictions in 2008, 2012 and 2017. Brown has been in jail on a $10,000 cash bond since Oct. 7, 2019.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police Department community service officer saw a man “stumbling” out of a home in the 4400 block of 18th Avenue on Oct. 15, 2019, then get into a red Cadillac and slowly drive away. A short time later, the officer “heard a loud crash and what sounded like tires spinning.”