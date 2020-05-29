Pleasant Prairie man pleads guilty to fourth OWI

A 38-year-old Pleasant Prairie man faces up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine after he pleaded guilty Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court to his fourth drunken driving offense.
Ernest Brown Jr. will be sentenced July 15 by Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell. The maximum possible prison sentence is divided into three years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision.
As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but could be considered at sentencing. Two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlocking device, were dismissed outright.
Court records indicate that Brown has previous drunken driving convictions in 2008, 2012 and 2017. Brown has been in jail on a $10,000 cash bond since Oct. 7, 2019.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police Department community service officer saw a man “stumbling” out of a home in the 4400 block of 18th Avenue on Oct. 15, 2019, then get into a red Cadillac and slowly drive away. A short time later, the officer “heard a loud crash and what sounded like tires spinning.”
Brown crashed into parked cars and a parked cargo before driving away from the scene of the crash on 44th Street.
The owner of the trailer and one of the parked cars attempted to stop the Cadillac before the driver sped away and was almost struck by the fleeing car.
The community service officer who heard the crash then followed the Cadillac as the driver ran a stop sign and red light before coming to a stop on 29th Avenue south of 40th Street.
While police officers were on the scene with Brown where he stopped the car, according to the criminal complaint, Brown’s girlfriend arrived and began yelling, “I told you not to take my car. I told you not to leave.”
Brown is alleged to have told an officer he had been drinking and was unable to complete a field sobriety test. He was taken to a hospital for a blood test to check his blood alcohol content.
