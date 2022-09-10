Pleasant Prairie Police arrest 11 during undercover human trafficking operation

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department conducted an undercover operation within the village in August and September to identify individuals reportedly seeking to meet prostitutes through online advertisements.

The reverse sting operation led to the arrest of 11 individuals aged 25 to 62. Most received citations costing $2,591 for soliciting a prostitute, and some were criminally charged due to other contributing factors.

According to the department, the individuals arrested during the operation, including their age and hometown, included:

Walter Matoska, 45, of Kenosha;

Demond Taylor, 40, of Kenosha;

Jason Kosecki, 40, of Kenosha;

Nicholas Senn, 45, of Waukesha;

Joseph Clark, 33, of Pleasant Prairie;

Neshit Idrizi, 57, of Pleasant Prairie;

David Hellyer, 61, of Dixon, Ill.;

Juan Beltran, 25, of Round Lake Beach, Ill.;

Jesse Nelson, 34, of Mukwonago;

Haotian Deng, 33, of Mount Pleasant;

Ryan Lightsey, 39, of Kenosha.

The department stated the operation was aimed at bringing awareness to human trafficking and to arrest those who support prostitution. Those arrested were interviewed and given information on human trafficking and how it relates to prostitution.

"Human and labor trafficking is a growing problem that requires focus and awareness," the department stated in a prepared release. "These arrests can often lead to more complex investigations related to human trafficking."

Additional information on trafficking can be found online at humantraffickinghotline.org/state/wisconsin.