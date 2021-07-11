Pleasant Prairie Police arrest driver who struck utility pole, leaving residents without power

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested the driver of a vehicle that struck and felled a We Energies utility pole in the 12000 block of Sheridan Road just north of the state line Saturday night.

The crash left more than 500 Pleasant Prairie residents in the area without power for a few hours Saturday night.

The crash occurred at 8:27 p.m. and the driver of the vehicle continued traveling south into Lake County, Ill., according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. Brown said the man, in his late 20s, was later located in Winthrop Harbor and taken into custody.

Police are recommending charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to report an accident and possible other charges. The incident remained under investigation as of Sunday.

Brown said We Energies worked to replace the utility pole and restored power before morning. We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway said about 530 customers were out for a little less than two hours while repairs were made.

