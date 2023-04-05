One of Wisconsin’s most wanted men has been arrested and charged with numerous felonies after allegedly fleeing from Pleasant Prairie Police at a high rate of speed and attempting to gain access to an apartment complex.

Jose E. DeAnda, 41, was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle to flee from an officer, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or less of THC. He’s also facing misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

Police in Waukegan, Ill., informed Pleasant Prairie Police the vehicle DeAnda was driving had been reported stolen earlier that day.

DeAnda allegedly committed the latest crimes on April 3. He made his initial appearance at Intake Court on Wednesday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $100,000 cash bond.

DeAnda remains in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.

Criminal complaint

On April 3 at 9:50 p.m. a Pleasant Prairie Police officer observed a Dodge Charger in the 11500 Block of Highway 32 driving suspiciously. When the driver saw the squad car he pulled into a bar and entered the bar.

The driver, identified as DeAnda, reportedly exited the bar after a short time and drove away.

The officer followed DeAnda who was reportedly driving faster than the posted speed limit. When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop DeAnda at first slowed and pulled toward the shoulder but as soon as the officer pulled to the shoulder DeAnda took off, according to the criminal complaint.

Other traffic was yielding to the squad car but DeAnda reportedly drove around vehicles and continued to accelerate away from the officer. DeAnda drove west on 85th Street and was speeding in excess of 80 mph through the residential area. DeAnda also drove through the intersection of 85th Street and 22nd Avenue at a high rate of speed without stopping, and it was determined that the pursuit should be terminated for the safety of the public, according to the complaint.

After the officer terminated the pursuit the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed southbound on 32nd Avenue.

Another officer responded to the area to look for the vehicle. In the 8700 block of 32nd Avenue this officer located the vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex, with DeAnda walking away from the vehicle.

A woman flagged down an officer and said that someone was at the front door buzzing to be let in. The officer went to the front door and reportedly observed DeAnda, who appeared to be the same person who had left the vehicle at the bar before fleeing from officers.

DeAnda reportedly smelled strongly of marijuana and had a backpack on him. Inside the backpack officers reportedly found numerous individually wrapped bags that DeAnda indicated contained marijuana. Also in the backpack was a sealed prescription for Advair assigned to someone else, baggies with green residue and rolling papers, among other things.

Wanted by U.S. Marshalls

DeAnda, according to the complaint, said he is currently wanted by the U.S. Marshals for drug trafficking. DeAnda has an extraditable warrant from the U.S. Marshals through the State of Virginia after failing to surrender to federal prison in May 2018 for a 10-year prison sentence.

Inside the DeAnda’s wallet officers reportedly located a Mexico Consular Card assigned to someone else and that appeared to be a fake, a fake Illinois ID, a fake driver’s license, two Wisconsin Quest cards assigned to other people and a debit card assigned to someone else.

Officers also found plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance near DeAnda. DeAnda reportedly said they were for personal use. Officers also recovered five cellphones.

In total, 15 individually sealed baggies weighing a total of 161.6 grams that tested positive for the presence of THC were recovered. The white substance weighed a total of 6.9 grams and tested positive for the presence of cocaine.