Pleasant Prairie Police Department working on re-accreditation

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village’s Police Department’s first trip through the state’s re-accreditation process began Monday and runs through Wednesday.

The department is working with the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, which the village initially became accredited by on Dec. 11, 2017.

The accreditation process is a “voluntary commitment to law enforcement excellence,” the department stated in a prepared release.

“WILEAG accreditation is the gold standard for professional excellence in Wisconsin law enforcement,” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said. “The re-accreditation process will ensure Pleasant Prairie Police maintain compliance with a body of standards that are essential to protecting life, health, safety and citizens’ rights.”

Through Wednesday, the department is scheduled to undergo an assessment to ensure it maintains the accreditation group’s principles and objectives for best professional practices.

A trained assessment team is scheduled to conduct a thorough review of the department to ensure it complies with the fifth edition of the WILEAG standards. Assessors will review written material, conduct interviews, visit offices and evaluate other areas to observe compliance.