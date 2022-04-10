 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasant Prairie police investigating Dream Liquor & Cigar burglary

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is investigating a report of an overnight burglary of Dream Liquor & Cigar, at 4417 75th St.

Police Sgt. Mike Algiers said the department received a report of the incident around 9 a.m. Sunday indicating that the front door of the store had been broken into. The burglary likely occurred the night prior, after business hours when the building was unoccupied.

There are no reported injuries, and Algiers said the case was still under investigation.

