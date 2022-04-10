Pleasant Prairie police investigating Dream Liquor & Cigar burglary

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is investigating a report of an overnight burglary of Dream Liquor & Cigar, at 4417 75th St.
Police Sgt. Mike Algiers said the department received a report of the incident around 9 a.m. Sunday indicating that the front door of the store had been broken into. The burglary likely occurred the night prior, after business hours when the building was unoccupied.
There are no reported injuries, and Algiers said the case was still under investigation.
Today's mugshots: April 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Isidro Jorge Gonzalez
Isidro Jorge Gonzalez, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Cedric D. Atkins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cedric D. Atkins, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, robbery of a financial institution.
Andrew B. Hamilton
Andrew B. Hamilton, Plymouth, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Michael T. Hunter
Michael (aka Bobby Wilson) T. Hunter, 4300 block of 39th Street, Kenosha, second degree sexual assault.
Michael D. Canady
Michael D. Canady, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.