Pleasant Prairie Police investigating incident where shots strike occupied residence, vehicle

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- Village police are investigating shots which struck a residence and vehicle on Thursday night.

Pleasant Prairie Police responded at 9:58 p.m. to a call of shots fired near the 1800 block of 104th Street in the area of Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a residence and an unoccupied vehicle struck by gunfire.

The residence had one occupant who was uninjured. The vehicle hit by gunfire was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The initial information reported by on-scene officers indicated the shots might have been fired from a vehicle that fled the area after the shooting.

Officers and detectives from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shots fired incident is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

