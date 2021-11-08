 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie police pursue vehicle with suspect wanted in Kenosha homicide case into Illinois
An attempted traffic stop for a defective headlight led to a chase through Pleasant Prairie and into Illinois late Sunday night.

Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department on Monday confirmed that officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 10000 block of 39th Avenue at 9:43 p.m., and when police learned the male passenger had an active warrant for first-degree intentional homicide out of Kenosha, the female driver sped from the scene.

Police in Zion, Ill., were able to deploy stop sticks, which flattened all four tires and took the female into custody. The unidentified male passenger remained at large as of Monday, Brown said, and the investigation was continuing.

