Pleasant Prairie police seek driver in hit-and-run crash with squad car

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck the door of a squad car as an officer made a traffic stop southbound in the 11700 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday.

The hit-and-run incident occurred at 2:08 a.m. just before the officer exited his vehicle during the traffic stop, according to Sgt. Chad Brown of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The officer was not injured.

“As he was preparing to get out of his squad, he opened his door and another vehicle, southbound, struck the door, destroying the door,” Brown said. “The officer is fine. He hadn’t stepped out (of the vehicle) yet.”

The vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger sedan, 2006 to 2010 model, with Illinois plates, he said. The vehicle continued south into Illinois. Brown said the vehicle likely has heavy front passenger side, front-end damage from the impact.

“We’re actively looking for that vehicle and any information that the public could give us that would lead to the capture of the person driving that vehicle would be fantastic,” he said.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 262-694-7353.

